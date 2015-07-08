Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-25-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|CHAPPELL, LEON MARCELLUS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/28/1993
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-25 00:04:00
|Court Case
|5902021240127
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|FOSTER, JOSEPH DARNELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/18/1977
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-25 00:02:00
|Court Case
|5902021240151
|Charge Description
|INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|ROBINSON, BRITNEY DELORIA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/6/1988
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|280
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-25 01:16:00
|Court Case
|5902021240152
|Charge Description
|GO ARMED TO TERROR OF PEOPLE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|PHILLIPS, THOMAS LEWIS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/1/1969
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-25 01:39:00
|Court Case
|8902021054619
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|ASCENCIO-ALVARADO, DAVID ALEXANDER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/2/1998
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-25 02:41:00
|Court Case
|5902021240154
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|HARRIS, ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/30/1968
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-25 09:41:00
|Court Case
|5902021239254
|Charge Description
|HABITUAL LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|5500.00