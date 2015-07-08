Below are the Union County arrests for 12-25-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Jowers, Darius Markeith
Arrest Date 12/25/2021
Court Case 202109203
Charge Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F),
Description Jowers, Darius Markeith (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), at 600-BLK Pennigar Rd, Unionville, NC, on 12/25/2021 01:41.
Arresting Officer Furr, J C

Name Ayala, Juan
Arrest Date 12/25/2021
Court Case 202108223
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Ayala, Juan (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1000-BLK Concord Av, Monroe, NC, on 12/25/2021 08:10.
Arresting Officer Robinson, M

Name Martinez, Ivan Dirceu
Arrest Date 12/25/2021
Court Case 202108225
Charge 1) Injury To Personal Property (M), 2) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), And 3) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Martinez, Ivan Dirceu (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Personal Property (M), 2) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), and 3) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 800-BLK E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/25/2021 08:44.
Arresting Officer Helms, S

Name Long, Candy Jane
Arrest Date 12/25/2021
Court Case 202109198
Charge 1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
Description Long, Candy Jane (W /F/56) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 200-BLK Seven Oaks Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/25/2021 11:40.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Thomas, Christopher Charles
Arrest Date 12/25/2021
Court Case 202108226
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Thomas, Christopher Charles (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1600-BLK Dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/25/2021 14:47.
Arresting Officer Robinson, M

Name Mull, Brandon Lee
Arrest Date 12/25/2021
Court Case 202109198
Charge Communicating Threats (M),
Description Mull, Brandon Lee (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/25/2021 17:46.
Arresting Officer Hatley, D C