Below are the Union County arrests for 12-25-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Jowers, Darius Markeith
|Arrest Date
|12/25/2021
|Court Case
|202109203
|Charge
|Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F),
|Description
|Jowers, Darius Markeith (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), at 600-BLK Pennigar Rd, Unionville, NC, on 12/25/2021 01:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, J C
|Name
|Ayala, Juan
|Arrest Date
|12/25/2021
|Court Case
|202108223
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Ayala, Juan (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1000-BLK Concord Av, Monroe, NC, on 12/25/2021 08:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Robinson, M
|Name
|Martinez, Ivan Dirceu
|Arrest Date
|12/25/2021
|Court Case
|202108225
|Charge
|1) Injury To Personal Property (M), 2) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), And 3) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Martinez, Ivan Dirceu (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Personal Property (M), 2) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), and 3) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 800-BLK E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/25/2021 08:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, S
|Name
|Long, Candy Jane
|Arrest Date
|12/25/2021
|Court Case
|202109198
|Charge
|1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Long, Candy Jane (W /F/56) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 200-BLK Seven Oaks Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/25/2021 11:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Thomas, Christopher Charles
|Arrest Date
|12/25/2021
|Court Case
|202108226
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Thomas, Christopher Charles (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1600-BLK Dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/25/2021 14:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Robinson, M
|Name
|Mull, Brandon Lee
|Arrest Date
|12/25/2021
|Court Case
|202109198
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Mull, Brandon Lee (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/25/2021 17:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C