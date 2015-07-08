Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-26-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GRZONKA, TIMOTHY MICHAEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/25/1988
Height 5.11
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-26 15:25:00
Court Case 5902021240212
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name HERRERA, HALLEY MARIE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/26/1986
Height 5.1
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-26 15:44:00
Court Case 5902021240213
Charge Description CONTRIBUTING DEL OF JUVENILE
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name JONES, ERIC DWAYNE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/22/1969
Height 5.8
Weight 166
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-26 00:05:00
Court Case 5902021240188
Charge Description ATT BREAK OR ENTER BLDG (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name BARKER, JANET JUNE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/22/1966
Height 5.4
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-26 01:30:00
Court Case 5902021240200
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name JTZUY-JAVIER, MARCOS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/22/2000
Height 5.5
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-26 03:06:00
Court Case 5902021240202
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name KYLER, JNYTRE DOMIANO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/25/1984
Height 5.4
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-26 03:35:00
Court Case 5902021240207
Charge Description INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 1000.00