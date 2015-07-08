Description

Carde, Selena Medayls (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Att Obtain Property By False Pretenses (F), 3) Att Obtain Property By False Pretenses (F), and 4) Financial Card Theft (F), at 2300-BLK Palmerston Rd, Charlotte, NC, on 12/26/2021 15:59.