Below are the Union County arrests for 12-26-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Sikes, Kasey Denise
|Arrest Date
|12/26/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (M), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 4) Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
|Description
|Sikes, Kasey Denise (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (M), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 4) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 6600-BLK E Marshville Blvd/s White St, Marshville, NC, on 12/26/2021 14:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Ellison, D A
|Name
|Martin, Antonio
|Arrest Date
|12/26/2021
|Court Case
|202108242
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Martin, Antonio (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 800-BLK Winchester Av/boyte St, Monroe, NC, on 12/26/2021 15:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|Carde, Selena Medayls
|Arrest Date
|12/26/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Att Obtain Property By False Pretenses (F), 3) Att Obtain Property By False Pretenses (F), And 4) Financial Card Theft (F),
|Description
|Carde, Selena Medayls (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Att Obtain Property By False Pretenses (F), 3) Att Obtain Property By False Pretenses (F), and 4) Financial Card Theft (F), at 2300-BLK Palmerston Rd, Charlotte, NC, on 12/26/2021 15:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Edwards, J E
|Name
|Hancock, Warren Keith
|Arrest Date
|12/26/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Hancock, Warren Keith (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/26/2021 18:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C
|Name
|Fleig, Timothy James
|Arrest Date
|12/26/2021
|Court Case
|202109083
|Charge
|1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Fleig, Timothy James (W /M/58) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 2100-BLK Windy Hill Ln, Monroe, NC, on 12/26/2021 19:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Copeland, Aaron Marshall
|Arrest Date
|12/26/2021
|Court Case
|202108246
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Pdp), M (M),
|Description
|Copeland, Aaron Marshall (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(pdp), M (M), at 100-BLK Cedar St/holly St, Monroe, NC, on 12/26/2021 19:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, S B