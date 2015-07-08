Below are the Union County arrests for 12-26-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Sikes, Kasey Denise
Arrest Date 12/26/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (M), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 4) Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
Description Sikes, Kasey Denise (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (M), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 4) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 6600-BLK E Marshville Blvd/s White St, Marshville, NC, on 12/26/2021 14:54.
Arresting Officer Ellison, D A

Name Martin, Antonio
Arrest Date 12/26/2021
Court Case 202108242
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Martin, Antonio (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 800-BLK Winchester Av/boyte St, Monroe, NC, on 12/26/2021 15:25.
Arresting Officer Mcsheehan, C A

Name Carde, Selena Medayls
Arrest Date 12/26/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Att Obtain Property By False Pretenses (F), 3) Att Obtain Property By False Pretenses (F), And 4) Financial Card Theft (F),
Description Carde, Selena Medayls (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Att Obtain Property By False Pretenses (F), 3) Att Obtain Property By False Pretenses (F), and 4) Financial Card Theft (F), at 2300-BLK Palmerston Rd, Charlotte, NC, on 12/26/2021 15:59.
Arresting Officer Edwards, J E

Name Hancock, Warren Keith
Arrest Date 12/26/2021
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Hancock, Warren Keith (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/26/2021 18:07.
Arresting Officer Hatley, D C

Name Fleig, Timothy James
Arrest Date 12/26/2021
Court Case 202109083
Charge 1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Fleig, Timothy James (W /M/58) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 2100-BLK Windy Hill Ln, Monroe, NC, on 12/26/2021 19:07.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Copeland, Aaron Marshall
Arrest Date 12/26/2021
Court Case 202108246
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Pdp), M (M),
Description Copeland, Aaron Marshall (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(pdp), M (M), at 100-BLK Cedar St/holly St, Monroe, NC, on 12/26/2021 19:36.
Arresting Officer Starnes, S B