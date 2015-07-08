Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-27-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GRANT, TYRONE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/5/1992
Height 5.11
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-27 02:30:00
Court Case 5902020234421
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name MASON, DARREN J
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/29/1979
Height 6.3
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-27 14:35:00
Court Case 5902021238151
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name GUTIERREZ-MEJIA, WILSON EDGARDO
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 12/27/1992
Height 5.10
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-27 03:20:00
Court Case 5902021240260
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name NORTHRUP, JENNIFER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/9/1977
Height 5.3
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-27 13:51:00
Court Case 5902021239984
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 500.00

Name BEY, UDRAKA KASEEM
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/31/1994
Height 6.1
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-27 00:26:00
Court Case 5902021240267
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name CARELOCK, KYERA L
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/3/2000
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-27 14:55:00
Court Case 5902021240298
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount