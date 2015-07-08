Below are the Union County arrests for 12-27-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Barton, Regina Miles
|Arrest Date
|12/27/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), And 3) Felony Conspiracy (F),
|Description
|Barton, Regina Miles (W /F/57) Arrest on chrg of 1) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), and 3) Felony Conspiracy (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/27/2021 10:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Winfrey, M R
|Name
|Brown, Marie Susan
|Arrest Date
|12/27/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr, Revoked Tag) (M),
|Description
|Brown, Marie Susan (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr, Revoked Tag) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/27/2021 11:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Kane, T R
|Name
|Duncan, Rodney Terrell
|Arrest Date
|12/27/2021
|Court Case
|202107785
|Charge
|1) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), And 3) Felony Conspiracy (F),
|Description
|Duncan, Rodney Terrell (B /M/53) Arrest on chrg of 1) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), and 3) Felony Conspiracy (F), at 500-BLK Colony Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/27/2021 11:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C
|Name
|Walton, Steven Clark
|Arrest Date
|12/27/2021
|Court Case
|202108259
|Charge
|Failure To Comply With Contempt Order, M (M),
|Description
|Walton, Steven Clark (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Failure To Comply With Contempt Order, M (M), at 200-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 12/27/2021 11:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, J R
|Name
|Edwards, Eric Dywane
|Arrest Date
|12/27/2021
|Court Case
|202109205
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Edwards, Eric Dywane (B /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/27/2021 15:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Martinez, D E
|Name
|Mcclain, Roman Bradley
|Arrest Date
|12/27/2021
|Court Case
|202109241
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Mcclain, Roman Bradley (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 500-BLK Witmore Rd, Wingate, NC, on 12/27/2021 15:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Norris, W C