Below are the Union County arrests for 12-27-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Barton, Regina Miles
Arrest Date 12/27/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), And 3) Felony Conspiracy (F),
Description Barton, Regina Miles (W /F/57) Arrest on chrg of 1) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), and 3) Felony Conspiracy (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/27/2021 10:54.
Arresting Officer Winfrey, M R

Name Brown, Marie Susan
Arrest Date 12/27/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr, Revoked Tag) (M),
Description Brown, Marie Susan (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr, Revoked Tag) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/27/2021 11:28.
Arresting Officer Kane, T R

Name Duncan, Rodney Terrell
Arrest Date 12/27/2021
Court Case 202107785
Charge 1) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), And 3) Felony Conspiracy (F),
Description Duncan, Rodney Terrell (B /M/53) Arrest on chrg of 1) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), and 3) Felony Conspiracy (F), at 500-BLK Colony Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/27/2021 11:30.
Arresting Officer Horne, C

Name Walton, Steven Clark
Arrest Date 12/27/2021
Court Case 202108259
Charge Failure To Comply With Contempt Order, M (M),
Description Walton, Steven Clark (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Failure To Comply With Contempt Order, M (M), at 200-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 12/27/2021 11:32.
Arresting Officer Williams, J R

Name Edwards, Eric Dywane
Arrest Date 12/27/2021
Court Case 202109205
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Edwards, Eric Dywane (B /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/27/2021 15:00.
Arresting Officer Martinez, D E

Name Mcclain, Roman Bradley
Arrest Date 12/27/2021
Court Case 202109241
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Mcclain, Roman Bradley (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 500-BLK Witmore Rd, Wingate, NC, on 12/27/2021 15:11.
Arresting Officer Norris, W C