Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-28-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|WHITE, WILLIAM HENRY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/21/1973
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-28 09:25:00
|Court Case
|5902021240333
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS
|Bond Amount
|3500.00
|Name
|DAVIS, MATTHEW
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/8/1987
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-28 14:45:00
|Court Case
|5902014213949
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|BELK, BRYON LEE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/7/1989
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-28 11:16:00
|Court Case
|5902021239896
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|LAGUEB, ABDEL KARIM
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/21/2003
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|227
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-28 07:20:00
|Court Case
|5902021239883
|Charge Description
|ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|25000.00
|Name
|AULT, BRANDON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/20/1997
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-28 10:36:00
|Court Case
|5902021240367
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ZUNIGA-GARCIA, CHRISTIAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/30/1997
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-28 11:00:00
|Court Case
|5902021240370
|Charge Description
|SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS
|Bond Amount
|500.00