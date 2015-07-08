Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-28-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name WHITE, WILLIAM HENRY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/21/1973
Height 6.1
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-28 09:25:00
Court Case 5902021240333
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS
Bond Amount 3500.00

Name DAVIS, MATTHEW
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/8/1987
Height 5.7
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-28 14:45:00
Court Case 5902014213949
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name BELK, BRYON LEE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/7/1989
Height 6.2
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-28 11:16:00
Court Case 5902021239896
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name LAGUEB, ABDEL KARIM
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/21/2003
Height 6.2
Weight 227
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-28 07:20:00
Court Case 5902021239883
Charge Description ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name AULT, BRANDON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/20/1997
Height 5.11
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-28 10:36:00
Court Case 5902021240367
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name ZUNIGA-GARCIA, CHRISTIAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/30/1997
Height 5.5
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-28 11:00:00
Court Case 5902021240370
Charge Description SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS
Bond Amount 500.00