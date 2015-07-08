Below are the Union County arrests for 12-28-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Piner, Glenda
|Arrest Date
|12/28/2021
|Court Case
|202108284
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Piner, Glenda (W /F/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 800-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, SC, on 12/28/2021 16:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Mclendon, L
|Name
|Thorley, Kelly Jo
|Arrest Date
|12/28/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Emergency Pers (F),
|Description
|Thorley, Kelly Jo (W /F/51) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Emergency Pers (F), at 8100-BLK Penman Springs Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/28/2021 10:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Price, D
|Name
|Starnes, Justin Cody
|Arrest Date
|12/28/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – 1 – Felony (Poss Stolen Mv), F (F),
|Description
|Starnes, Justin Cody (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – 1 – Felony (poss Stolen Mv), F (F), at 6600-BLK Forest Green Dr, Mineral Springs, NC, on 12/28/2021 16:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Norris, W C
|Name
|Clary, Khanukiyah Tyrone
|Arrest Date
|12/28/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M) And 2) Lane Change Signal Violation (M),
|Description
|Clary, Khanukiyah Tyrone (B /M/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M) and 2) Lane Change Signal Violation (M), at 7100-BLK Wallace Rd Apt G, Charlotte, NC, on 12/28/2021 14:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Hrbolich, N C
|Name
|Dial, Amanda Danielle
|Arrest Date
|12/28/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Pdp,Poss Stolen Goods/Prop) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Possess Heroin) (F),
|Description
|Dial, Amanda Danielle (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (pdp,poss Stolen Goods/prop) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (possess Heroin) (F), at 6600-BLK Forest Green Dr, Mineral Springs, NC, on 12/28/2021 16:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, R J
|Name
|Pressley, Grayson Shawn J
|Arrest Date
|12/28/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Work After Paid (M),
|Description
|Pressley, Grayson Shawn J (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Work After Paid (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/28/2021 14:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B