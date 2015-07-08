Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-29-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|DUNLAP, KENNITH LAMAR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/29/1991
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-29 15:30:00
|Court Case
|302020050101
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|GLINSKI, JAMES
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/19/1985
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-29 16:59:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|LITTLEJOHN, MARVIN LINCOLN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/19/1982
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-29 15:30:00
|Court Case
|5902021239871
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|THOMPSON, MAGGIE ELIZABETH
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/30/1988
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-29 15:20:00
|Court Case
|5902021239864
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|100.00
|Name
|MCALEXANDER, TIFFANY ELISE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|7/13/1990
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-29 00:15:00
|Court Case
|1202021701880
|Charge Description
|FICT/ALT TITLE/REG CARD/TAG
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|CROWDER, LARRY LAMAR
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|5/19/1988
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-29 17:51:00
|Court Case
|3502021714397
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|1500.00