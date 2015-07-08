Below are the Union County arrests for 12-29-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Cooper, Jamie Lynn W
|Arrest Date
|12/29/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|No Charges Have Been Added (),
|Description
|Cooper, Jamie Lynn W (W /F/39) Arrest on chrg of No Charges Have Been Added (), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 12/29/2021 09:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Gordon, T C
|Name
|Zabel, Thomas Raymond
|Arrest Date
|12-29-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Zabel, Thomas Raymond (W /M/60) Cited on Charge of Dr/allow Reg Plate Not Display, at 599 N Johnson St/jackson St, Monroe, NC, on 12/29/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, G H
|Name
|Bethea, Jermey Dometrice
|Arrest Date
|12/29/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Comm Threats), M (M),
|Description
|Bethea, Jermey Dometrice (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(comm Threats), M (M), at 500-BLK N Main St/oak St, Wingate, NC, on 12/29/2021 10:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, B
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Fel
|Arrest Date
|12-29-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Fel (C), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 08:49, 12/29/2021 and 08:50, 12/29/2021. Reported: 08:50, 12/29/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Hines, J N
|Name
|Cooper, Jamie Lynn W
|Arrest Date
|12/29/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Cooper, Jamie Lynn W (W /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 12/29/2021 10:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Gordon, T C
|Name
|Leguizamon, Christian German
|Arrest Date
|12-29-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Leguizamon, Christian German (W /M/29) VICTIM of Identity Theft (C), at 6600-BLK Courtland St, Lake Park, NC, between 00:01, 4/1/2021 and 09:02, 12/29/2021. Reported: 09:02, 12/29/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Keziah, A L