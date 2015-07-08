Below are the Union County arrests for 12-29-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Cooper, Jamie Lynn W
Arrest Date 12/29/2021
Court Case
Charge No Charges Have Been Added (),
Description Cooper, Jamie Lynn W (W /F/39) Arrest on chrg of No Charges Have Been Added (), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 12/29/2021 09:56.
Arresting Officer Gordon, T C

Name Zabel, Thomas Raymond
Arrest Date 12-29-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Zabel, Thomas Raymond (W /M/60) Cited on Charge of Dr/allow Reg Plate Not Display, at 599 N Johnson St/jackson St, Monroe, NC, on 12/29/2021.
Arresting Officer Helms, G H

Name Bethea, Jermey Dometrice
Arrest Date 12/29/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Comm Threats), M (M),
Description Bethea, Jermey Dometrice (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(comm Threats), M (M), at 500-BLK N Main St/oak St, Wingate, NC, on 12/29/2021 10:06.
Arresting Officer Helms, B

Name Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Fel
Arrest Date 12-29-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Fel (C), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 08:49, 12/29/2021 and 08:50, 12/29/2021. Reported: 08:50, 12/29/2021.
Arresting Officer Hines, J N

Name Cooper, Jamie Lynn W
Arrest Date 12/29/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Cooper, Jamie Lynn W (W /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 12/29/2021 10:06.
Arresting Officer Gordon, T C

Name Leguizamon, Christian German
Arrest Date 12-29-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Leguizamon, Christian German (W /M/29) VICTIM of Identity Theft (C), at 6600-BLK Courtland St, Lake Park, NC, between 00:01, 4/1/2021 and 09:02, 12/29/2021. Reported: 09:02, 12/29/2021.
Arresting Officer Keziah, A L