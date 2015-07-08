Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-30-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BANKS, KAREN ALBERTA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/6/1988
Height 5.6
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-30 12:30:00
Court Case 5902021240535
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name DUKES, IRVING ANTONIO
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/5/1966
Height 5.9
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-30 12:12:00
Court Case 8902021712165
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name EL-AMIN, AALIYAH SAKINA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/17/1988
Height 5.4
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-30 01:30:00
Court Case 5902021239314
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name AUTON, MICHAEL SHANE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/16/1989
Height 5.7
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-30 13:49:00
Court Case 5902021206986
Charge Description AWDW INTENT TO KILL
Bond Amount 200000.00

Name BOYD, VICKI SYDELL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/1/1967
Height 5.7
Weight 265
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-30 00:00:00
Court Case 5902021240516
Charge Description AWDW SERIOUS INJURY
Bond Amount

Name EDELMAN, ANNIE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/21/1984
Height 5.4
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2021-12-30 14:13:00
Court Case 5902021240364
Charge Description AWDW INTENT TO KILL
Bond Amount 75000.00