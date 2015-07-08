Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-30-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BANKS, KAREN ALBERTA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/6/1988
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-30 12:30:00
|Court Case
|5902021240535
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|DUKES, IRVING ANTONIO
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|2/5/1966
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-30 12:12:00
|Court Case
|8902021712165
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|EL-AMIN, AALIYAH SAKINA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/17/1988
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-30 01:30:00
|Court Case
|5902021239314
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|AUTON, MICHAEL SHANE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/16/1989
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-30 13:49:00
|Court Case
|5902021206986
|Charge Description
|AWDW INTENT TO KILL
|Bond Amount
|200000.00
|Name
|BOYD, VICKI SYDELL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/1/1967
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|265
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-30 00:00:00
|Court Case
|5902021240516
|Charge Description
|AWDW SERIOUS INJURY
|Bond Amount
|Name
|EDELMAN, ANNIE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/21/1984
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-12-30 14:13:00
|Court Case
|5902021240364
|Charge Description
|AWDW INTENT TO KILL
|Bond Amount
|75000.00