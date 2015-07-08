Below are the Union County arrests for 12-30-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Buckmon, Kenard Anthony
|Arrest Date
|12/30/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Extraditon/Fugitive Oth State (South Carolina), F (F),
|Description
|Buckmon, Kenard Anthony (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Extraditon/fugitive Oth State (south Carolina), F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/30/2021 12:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Lotharp, Lavar Maurice
|Arrest Date
|12-30-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Lotharp, Lavar Maurice (B /M/42) Cited on Charge of Aoc Code (a-7) Not Found In Statute Table, at Pageland Hwy/, on 12/30/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Broome, R
|Name
|Green, Jerry Lynn
|Arrest Date
|12-30-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Green, Jerry Lynn (W /M/61) Cited on Charge of Aoc Code (a-5) Not Found In Statute Table, at Us 74/, on 12/30/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Broome, R
|Name
|Sankara, Thomas
|Arrest Date
|12-30-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Sankara, Thomas (B /M/39) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Walkup Av/alda Dr, Monroe, on 12/30/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Broome, R
|Name
|Asbury, Jeremy Keith
|Arrest Date
|12/30/2021
|Court Case
|202108314
|Charge
|1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Asbury, Jeremy Keith (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 700-BLK Boyte St, Monroe, NC, on 12/30/2021 08:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Smith, Brandon Jermal
|Arrest Date
|12-30-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Smith, Brandon Jermal (B /M/33) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at Morgan Mill Rd/first St, Monroe, on 12/30/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Broome, R