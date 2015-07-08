Below are the Union County arrests for 12-30-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Buckmon, Kenard Anthony
Arrest Date 12/30/2021
Court Case
Charge Extraditon/Fugitive Oth State (South Carolina), F (F),
Description Buckmon, Kenard Anthony (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Extraditon/fugitive Oth State (south Carolina), F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/30/2021 12:38.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Lotharp, Lavar Maurice
Arrest Date 12-30-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Lotharp, Lavar Maurice (B /M/42) Cited on Charge of Aoc Code (a-7) Not Found In Statute Table, at Pageland Hwy/, on 12/30/2021.
Arresting Officer Broome, R

Name Green, Jerry Lynn
Arrest Date 12-30-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Green, Jerry Lynn (W /M/61) Cited on Charge of Aoc Code (a-5) Not Found In Statute Table, at Us 74/, on 12/30/2021.
Arresting Officer Broome, R

Name Sankara, Thomas
Arrest Date 12-30-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Sankara, Thomas (B /M/39) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Walkup Av/alda Dr, Monroe, on 12/30/2021.
Arresting Officer Broome, R

Name Asbury, Jeremy Keith
Arrest Date 12/30/2021
Court Case 202108314
Charge 1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
Description Asbury, Jeremy Keith (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 700-BLK Boyte St, Monroe, NC, on 12/30/2021 08:15.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Smith, Brandon Jermal
Arrest Date 12-30-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Smith, Brandon Jermal (B /M/33) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at Morgan Mill Rd/first St, Monroe, on 12/30/2021.
Arresting Officer Broome, R