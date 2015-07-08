Below are the Union County arrests for 12-31-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Goodman, Johnny Lee
|Arrest Date
|12/31/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Unauth. Use Of Mv) (M) And 2) Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Goodman, Johnny Lee (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(unauth. Use Of Mv) (M) and 2) Probation Violation (M), at 13800-BLK Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/31/2021 00:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Weeks, S C
|Name
|Smith, Priscilla Ann
|Arrest Date
|12/31/2021
|Court Case
|202108348
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Smith, Priscilla Ann (B /F/55) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 3100-BLK W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 12/31/2021 18:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Gomez, Axel Castrejon
|Arrest Date
|12/31/2021
|Court Case
|202109295
|Charge
|1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Show Cause) (M),
|Description
|Gomez, Axel Castrejon (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(show Cause) (M), at 1400-BLK Old Hwy 74, Marshville, NC, on 12/31/2021 01:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C
|Name
|Lafone, Dale Eugene
|Arrest Date
|12/31/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fugitive (Molestation Of Minor), F (F),
|Description
|Lafone, Dale Eugene (W /M/71) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (molestation Of Minor), F (F), at 1100-BLK Hawthorne Dr, Stallings, NC, on 12/31/2021 18:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Thomas, K
|Name
|Fellrath, Derek Bradley
|Arrest Date
|12/31/2021
|Court Case
|202109342
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M), And 3) Restrictions – Fail To Comply – Limitations (M),
|Description
|Fellrath, Derek Bradley (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M), and 3) Restrictions – Fail To Comply – Limitations (M), at 7500-BLK Russell Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/31/2021 20:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M