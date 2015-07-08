Below are the Union County arrests for 01-01-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Furlow, Thomas Reynolds
|Arrest Date
|01/01/2022
|Court Case
|202200010
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Assault On A Female), M (M),
|Description
|Furlow, Thomas Reynolds (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (assault On A Female), M (M), at 1400-BLK Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 1/1/2022 12:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C
|Name
|Blakeney, John Lawson
|Arrest Date
|01/01/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Blakeney, John Lawson (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/1/2022 20:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, K J
|Name
|Davis, Daquan Jamar
|Arrest Date
|01/01/2022
|Court Case
|202200016
|Charge
|1) Injury To Real Property (M) And 2) Stalking (M),
|Description
|Davis, Daquan Jamar (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Real Property (M) and 2) Stalking (M), at 1100-BLK Sunset Ln, Monroe, NC, on 1/1/2022 20:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Wright, Demarris Tyrell
|Arrest Date
|01/01/2022
|Court Case
|202200018
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Wright, Demarris Tyrell (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/1/2022 20:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Macdonald, D A
|Name
|Duracak, Haris
|Arrest Date
|01/01/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Duracak, Haris (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 5200-BLK Weddington Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/1/2022 00:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, K J
|Name
|Cruz, Hunter Rae
|Arrest Date
|01/01/2022
|Court Case
|202200018
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Cruz, Hunter Rae (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/1/2022 21:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Macdonald, D A