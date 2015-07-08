Below are the Union County arrests for 01-01-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Furlow, Thomas Reynolds
Arrest Date 01/01/2022
Court Case 202200010
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Assault On A Female), M (M),
Description Furlow, Thomas Reynolds (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (assault On A Female), M (M), at 1400-BLK Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 1/1/2022 12:34.
Arresting Officer Horne, C

Name Blakeney, John Lawson
Arrest Date 01/01/2022
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Blakeney, John Lawson (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/1/2022 20:12.
Arresting Officer Eiss, K J

Name Davis, Daquan Jamar
Arrest Date 01/01/2022
Court Case 202200016
Charge 1) Injury To Real Property (M) And 2) Stalking (M),
Description Davis, Daquan Jamar (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Real Property (M) and 2) Stalking (M), at 1100-BLK Sunset Ln, Monroe, NC, on 1/1/2022 20:35.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Wright, Demarris Tyrell
Arrest Date 01/01/2022
Court Case 202200018
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Wright, Demarris Tyrell (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/1/2022 20:59.
Arresting Officer Macdonald, D A

Name Duracak, Haris
Arrest Date 01/01/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
Description Duracak, Haris (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 5200-BLK Weddington Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/1/2022 00:10.
Arresting Officer Eiss, K J

Name Cruz, Hunter Rae
Arrest Date 01/01/2022
Court Case 202200018
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Cruz, Hunter Rae (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/1/2022 21:02.
Arresting Officer Macdonald, D A