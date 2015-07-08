Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-02-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|GASTON, NICOLE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/17/1976
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-02 11:30:00
|Court Case
|5902022200105
|Charge Description
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|Bond Amount
|300.00
|Name
|COWANS, EMARI
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/6/1986
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-02 14:38:00
|Court Case
|5902021238930
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|SHEPPARD, STANORRIC
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/21/1990
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-02 11:30:00
|Court Case
|5902022200106
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM
|Bond Amount
|3500.00
|Name
|DAVIDSON, DEJA JANEY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/21/2001
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|115
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-02 14:36:00
|Court Case
|5902021240311
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MCCOLLOUGH, COURTNEY LASHAWN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|7/27/1991
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-02 13:58:00
|Court Case
|2202021704815
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|STEWART, BREHANA LAJAZMINE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|9/18/1995
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-02 00:20:00
|Court Case
|1202021710683
|Charge Description
|EXPIRED REGISTRATION CARD/TAG
|Bond Amount
|500.00