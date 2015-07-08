Below are the Union County arrests for 01-02-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Roland, Steven Rashad
Arrest Date 01/02/2022
Court Case
Charge Attempt Break/Enter Motor Veh, F (F),
Description Roland, Steven Rashad (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Attempt Break/enter Motor Veh, F (F), at 100-BLK Polaris Dr, Wingate, NC, on 1/2/2022 02:37.
Arresting Officer Bolick, J

Name Blakeney, Titus
Arrest Date 01/02/2022
Court Case 202200025
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
Description Blakeney, Titus (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 100-BLK E Old Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 1/2/2022 02:59.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, J W

Name Roland, Steven Rashad
Arrest Date 01/02/2022
Court Case
Charge Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Roland, Steven Rashad (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 100-BLK Marsh St, Wingate, NC, on 1/2/2022 03:08.
Arresting Officer Bolick, J

Name Gillespie, Daqawn Maurice
Arrest Date 01/02/2022
Court Case 202200027
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Gillespie, Daqawn Maurice (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 300-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd/s Sutherland Av, Monroe, NC, on 1/2/2022 03:15.
Arresting Officer Funderburke, B P

Name Cadmus, Heather Lyn
Arrest Date 01/02/2022
Court Case
Charge Weekender, M (M),
Description Cadmus, Heather Lyn (W /F/43) Arrest on chrg of Weekender, M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/2/2022 08:00.
Arresting Officer Beach, D T