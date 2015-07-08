Below are the Union County arrests for 01-02-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Roland, Steven Rashad
|Arrest Date
|01/02/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Attempt Break/Enter Motor Veh, F (F),
|Description
|Roland, Steven Rashad (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Attempt Break/enter Motor Veh, F (F), at 100-BLK Polaris Dr, Wingate, NC, on 1/2/2022 02:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Bolick, J
|Name
|Blakeney, Titus
|Arrest Date
|01/02/2022
|Court Case
|202200025
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Blakeney, Titus (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 100-BLK E Old Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 1/2/2022 02:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, J W
|Name
|Roland, Steven Rashad
|Arrest Date
|01/02/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Roland, Steven Rashad (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 100-BLK Marsh St, Wingate, NC, on 1/2/2022 03:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Bolick, J
|Name
|Gillespie, Daqawn Maurice
|Arrest Date
|01/02/2022
|Court Case
|202200027
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Gillespie, Daqawn Maurice (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 300-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd/s Sutherland Av, Monroe, NC, on 1/2/2022 03:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburke, B P
|Name
|Gillespie, Daquawn Maurice
|Arrest Date
|01/02/2022
|Court Case
|202200027
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Gillespie, Daquawn Maurice (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 300-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd/s Sutherland Av, Monroe, NC, on 1/2/2022 03:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburke, B P
|Name
|Cadmus, Heather Lyn
|Arrest Date
|01/02/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender, M (M),
|Description
|Cadmus, Heather Lyn (W /F/43) Arrest on chrg of Weekender, M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/2/2022 08:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Beach, D T