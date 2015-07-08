Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-03-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|DORSEY, DEANDRE A
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/9/1996
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-03 08:20:00
|Court Case
|5902022200168
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CAMPOS, CHARLES WILFREDO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/7/1995
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-03 15:34:00
|Court Case
|5902021238087
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|SADLER, CAMRON ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/6/2003
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-03 07:00:00
|Court Case
|5902021239920
|Charge Description
|POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|JOHNSON, TONY KELLY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/31/1982
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|275
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-03 16:30:00
|Court Case
|5902021239833
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|LAGUEB, ABDEL K
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/21/2003
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|227
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-03 10:57:00
|Court Case
|5402021052959
|Charge Description
|COMMON LAW ROBBERY
|Bond Amount
|15000.00
|Name
|MARKS, JOSEPH CHRISTOPHER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/29/1982
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|285
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-03 16:18:00
|Court Case
|5902021239836
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|800.00