Below are the Union County arrests for 01-03-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Helms, Timothy Wayne
Arrest Date 01/03/2022
Court Case
Charge Governor`S Warrant For Arrest (F),
Description Helms, Timothy Wayne (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Governor`s Warrant For Arrest (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/3/2022 10:28.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Deberry, C`aria Lasatta
Arrest Date 01-03-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Deberry, C`aria Lasatta (B /F/29) VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 1000-BLK Circle Dr, Monroe, NC, on 09:04, 1/3/2022. Reported: 09:04, 1/3/2022.
Arresting Officer Mcclain, J

Name Lopez, Edwardo
Arrest Date 01/03/2022
Court Case 202107630
Charge 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F) And 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Lopez, Edwardo (U /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F) and 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/3/2022 16:05.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Monroe Housing Authority VICTIM of Trespass – 2nd Deg
Arrest Date 01-03-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Monroe Housing Authority VICTIM of Trespass – 2nd Deg (C), at 400-BLK E Hudson St, Monroe, NC, on 09:46, 1/3/2022. Reported: 09:46, 1/3/2022.
Arresting Officer Mcclain, J

Name Stumpff, Gene Patrick
Arrest Date 01/03/2022
Court Case 202200051
Charge 1) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), 2) P/W/I/S/M//D Sched Iv (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Stumpff, Gene Patrick (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 2) P/w/i/s/m//d Sched Iv (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at Us 74/unionville Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/3/2022 16:49.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L

Name Robinson, Dennis Eric
Arrest Date 01-03-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Robinson, Dennis Eric (W /M/51) VICTIM of Injury To Real Property (C), at 400-BLK E Houston St, Monroe, NC, on 12:07, 1/3/2022. Reported: 12:07, 1/3/2022.
Arresting Officer Mcclain, J