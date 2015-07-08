Below are the Union County arrests for 01-03-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Helms, Timothy Wayne
|Arrest Date
|01/03/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Governor`S Warrant For Arrest (F),
|Description
|Helms, Timothy Wayne (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Governor`s Warrant For Arrest (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/3/2022 10:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Deberry, C`aria Lasatta
|Arrest Date
|01-03-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Deberry, C`aria Lasatta (B /F/29) VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 1000-BLK Circle Dr, Monroe, NC, on 09:04, 1/3/2022. Reported: 09:04, 1/3/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclain, J
|Name
|Lopez, Edwardo
|Arrest Date
|01/03/2022
|Court Case
|202107630
|Charge
|1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F) And 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Lopez, Edwardo (U /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F) and 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/3/2022 16:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Monroe Housing Authority VICTIM of Trespass – 2nd Deg
|Arrest Date
|01-03-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Monroe Housing Authority VICTIM of Trespass – 2nd Deg (C), at 400-BLK E Hudson St, Monroe, NC, on 09:46, 1/3/2022. Reported: 09:46, 1/3/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclain, J
|Name
|Stumpff, Gene Patrick
|Arrest Date
|01/03/2022
|Court Case
|202200051
|Charge
|1) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), 2) P/W/I/S/M//D Sched Iv (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Stumpff, Gene Patrick (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 2) P/w/i/s/m//d Sched Iv (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at Us 74/unionville Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/3/2022 16:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L
|Name
|Robinson, Dennis Eric
|Arrest Date
|01-03-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Robinson, Dennis Eric (W /M/51) VICTIM of Injury To Real Property (C), at 400-BLK E Houston St, Monroe, NC, on 12:07, 1/3/2022. Reported: 12:07, 1/3/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclain, J