Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-04-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|KIRKPATRICK, JACQULYNN M
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/18/1990
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-04 14:45:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CROSBY, TYRA SHANELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/28/1997
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|172
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-04 00:31:00
|Court Case
|5902021240097
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|COLEY, NORMAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/5/1991
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|187
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-04 13:04:00
|Court Case
|5902019019358
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|CLARK, DNASZHEA TAYVONNE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/15/1997
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-04 01:36:00
|Court Case
|5902022200202
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DELATORRE, ALEX D
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/7/1993
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-04 15:26:00
|Court Case
|5902021240119
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DRIVER, ZALIWA ALEXIS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/25/1993
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|172
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-04 00:39:00
|Court Case
|5902021240099
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount