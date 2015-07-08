Below are the Union County arrests for 01-04-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Braswell, Billie Richard J
|Arrest Date
|01/04/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Braswell, Billie Richard J (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/4/2022 13:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Ingram, J L
|Name
|Capps, Robert Michael
|Arrest Date
|01/04/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F),
|Description
|Capps, Robert Michael (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), at 4700-BLK Gum Ln, Monroe, NC, on 1/4/2022 13:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, K M
|Name
|Curry, Alexandria Rose
|Arrest Date
|01/04/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Curry, Alexandria Rose (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 6700-BLK Old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/4/2022 15:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Keziah, A L
|Name
|Perry, Tyler Shelton
|Arrest Date
|01/04/2022
|Court Case
|202200064
|Charge
|Child Abuse – Felony (F),
|Description
|Perry, Tyler Shelton (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Child Abuse – Felony (F), at 1000-BLK S Church St, Monroe, NC, on 1/4/2022 17:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Crowder, Corey Duane
|Arrest Date
|01/04/2022
|Court Case
|202200066
|Charge
|1) Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply (F), 2) Sex Offender – Fail To Register (F), And 3) Sex Offender Registration Violation (F),
|Description
|Crowder, Corey Duane (B /M/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply (F), 2) Sex Offender – Fail To Register (F), and 3) Sex Offender Registration Violation (F), at 800-BLK Hambrick St, Marshville, NC, on 1/4/2022 17:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Funderburk, Amanda Denise
|Arrest Date
|01/04/2022
|Court Case
|202200067
|Charge
|Larceny By Employees (F),
|Description
|Funderburk, Amanda Denise (W /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Employees (F), at 2100-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/4/2022 19:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L