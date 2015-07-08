Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-05-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HERNANDEZ, JUWAN CARLOS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/22/1997
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-05 01:58:00
|Court Case
|5902022200343
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MATTHEWS, JONAH-CHRISTOPHER INEZ
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/9/1999
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|171
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-05 11:50:00
|Court Case
|5902022200403
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|HUNTER, TYCE MARCELLE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/27/2001
|Height
|6.5
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-05 01:57:00
|Court Case
|5902022200338
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MOORE, DARRELL KESHAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/3/2001
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-05 11:50:00
|Court Case
|5902022200402
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|STEADWELL, HOPE DEMIERE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/14/2000
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-05 02:27:00
|Court Case
|5902021017792
|Charge Description
|OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
|Bond Amount
|6000.00
|Name
|PHILLIPS, THOMAS LEWIS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/1/1969
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-05 14:13:00
|Court Case
|5902021240472
|Charge Description
|LARCENY MOTOR VEHICLE PARTS
|Bond Amount
|500.00