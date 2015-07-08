Description

Perry, Tyler Shelton (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 2) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F), 3) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 4) Manufacture Marijuana (F), 5) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), and 6) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/5/2022 08:56.