Below are the Union County arrests for 01-05-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Sanders, Tony Vernard
|Arrest Date
|01/05/2022
|Court Case
|202200105
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering Terrorize/Injure (F) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Sanders, Tony Vernard (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering Terrorize/injure (F) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 200-BLK 200 Hawthorne Ln, Charlotte, NC, on 1/5/2022 15:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Montgomery, M A
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault
|Arrest Date
|01-05-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], between 00:01, 1/5/2022 and 00:58, 1/5/2022. Reported: 00:58, 1/5/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, R W
|Name
|Laney, Demar Lamont
|Arrest Date
|01/05/2022
|Court Case
|202200092
|Charge
|Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Laney, Demar Lamont (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 3600-BLK W Unionville Indian Trail Rd/sardis Church Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/5/2022 00:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L
|Name
|Perry, Tyler Shelton
|Arrest Date
|01/05/2022
|Court Case
|202200064
|Charge
|1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 2) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F), 3) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 4) Manufacture Marijuana (F), 5) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), And 6) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F),
|Description
|Perry, Tyler Shelton (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 2) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F), 3) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 4) Manufacture Marijuana (F), 5) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), and 6) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/5/2022 08:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Thomas, Antonio
|Arrest Date
|01/05/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Thomas, Antonio (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 4000-BLK Richardson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/5/2022 10:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Burns, Mitchell Don
|Arrest Date
|01/05/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), And 3) Larceny-Felony (F),
|Description
|Burns, Mitchell Don (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), and 3) Larceny-felony (F), at 3400-BLK Hahn Scott Rd, Mount Plesant, NC, on 1/5/2022 16:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Woods, N D