Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-06-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|CARDONA, LESTER DONALDO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/14/1994
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-06 01:36:00
|Court Case
|5902022200480
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|WARD, EYZAAH CORNELIUS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/5/2000
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-06 07:00:00
|Court Case
|5902022200325
|Charge Description
|FIRST DEGREE MURDER
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JENERETTE, RODDERICK
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/26/1996
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-06 01:18:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|NONSUPPORT CHILD
|Bond Amount
|Name
|NORMILE, WINIFRED A
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/18/1991
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-06 10:30:00
|Court Case
|5902022200506
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|500000.00
|Name
|MATSON, NICKLAUS CHADD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/30/1987
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-06 00:15:00
|Court Case
|5902022200476
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WHARRAM, LUKE MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/22/1977
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-06 10:07:00
|Court Case
|5902022200365
|Charge Description
|FIRST DEGREE STATUTORY RAPE
|Bond Amount
|25000.00