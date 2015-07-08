Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-06-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name CARDONA, LESTER DONALDO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/14/1994
Height 5.7
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-06 01:36:00
Court Case 5902022200480
Charge Description INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name WARD, EYZAAH CORNELIUS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/5/2000
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-06 07:00:00
Court Case 5902022200325
Charge Description FIRST DEGREE MURDER
Bond Amount

Name JENERETTE, RODDERICK
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/26/1996
Height 5.8
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-06 01:18:00
Court Case
Charge Description NONSUPPORT CHILD
Bond Amount

Name NORMILE, WINIFRED A
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/18/1991
Height 5.3
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-06 10:30:00
Court Case 5902022200506
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 500000.00

Name MATSON, NICKLAUS CHADD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/30/1987
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-06 00:15:00
Court Case 5902022200476
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name WHARRAM, LUKE MICHAEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/22/1977
Height 5.6
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-06 10:07:00
Court Case 5902022200365
Charge Description FIRST DEGREE STATUTORY RAPE
Bond Amount 25000.00