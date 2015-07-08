Below are the Union County arrests for 01-06-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Belk, Brittany Jeanette
Arrest Date 01/06/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Assault And Battery), M (M),
Description Belk, Brittany Jeanette (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(assault And Battery), M (M), at 300-BLK Rehobeth Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/6/2022 14:43.
Arresting Officer Price, D

Name Polk, Anthony Joseph
Arrest Date 01/06/2022
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Polk, Anthony Joseph (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 200-BLK E Passaic St, Peachland, NC, on 1/6/2022 14:53.
Arresting Officer Eiss, K J

Name Breedlove, Larry Mont
Arrest Date 01/06/2022
Court Case
Charge Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Breedlove, Larry Mont (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 200-BLK Pine Tree Dr, Stallings, NC, on 1/6/2022 16:22.
Arresting Officer Bynum, J R

Name Mackey, Kevin Antwain
Arrest Date 01/06/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Exploit Disabled/Elder Trust (F) And 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
Description Mackey, Kevin Antwain (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Exploit Disabled/elder Trust (F) and 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 4900-BLK Waxhaw Marvin Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/6/2022 16:45.
Arresting Officer Woods, N D

Name Turner, Brannon Eugene
Arrest Date 01/06/2022
Court Case 202200123
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), 3) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), And 5) Unsafe Passing Yellow Line (M),
Description Turner, Brannon Eugene (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), 3) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 5) Unsafe Passing Yellow Line (M), at 6700-BLK Old Monroe Rd/wesley Chapel Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/6/2022 00:57.
Arresting Officer Hill, T A

Name Mcmillian, Daniel Rodell
Arrest Date 01/06/2022
Court Case 202200116
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Mcmillian, Daniel Rodell (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3200-BLK Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 1/6/2022 22:10.
Arresting Officer Burton, B