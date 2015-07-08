Below are the Union County arrests for 01-06-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Belk, Brittany Jeanette
|Arrest Date
|01/06/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Assault And Battery), M (M),
|Description
|Belk, Brittany Jeanette (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(assault And Battery), M (M), at 300-BLK Rehobeth Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/6/2022 14:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Price, D
|Name
|Polk, Anthony Joseph
|Arrest Date
|01/06/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Polk, Anthony Joseph (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 200-BLK E Passaic St, Peachland, NC, on 1/6/2022 14:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, K J
|Name
|Breedlove, Larry Mont
|Arrest Date
|01/06/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Breedlove, Larry Mont (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 200-BLK Pine Tree Dr, Stallings, NC, on 1/6/2022 16:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Bynum, J R
|Name
|Mackey, Kevin Antwain
|Arrest Date
|01/06/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Exploit Disabled/Elder Trust (F) And 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
|Description
|Mackey, Kevin Antwain (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Exploit Disabled/elder Trust (F) and 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 4900-BLK Waxhaw Marvin Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/6/2022 16:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Woods, N D
|Name
|Turner, Brannon Eugene
|Arrest Date
|01/06/2022
|Court Case
|202200123
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), 3) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), And 5) Unsafe Passing Yellow Line (M),
|Description
|Turner, Brannon Eugene (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), 3) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 5) Unsafe Passing Yellow Line (M), at 6700-BLK Old Monroe Rd/wesley Chapel Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/6/2022 00:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Hill, T A
|Name
|Mcmillian, Daniel Rodell
|Arrest Date
|01/06/2022
|Court Case
|202200116
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Mcmillian, Daniel Rodell (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3200-BLK Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 1/6/2022 22:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B