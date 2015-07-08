Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-07-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MAULTSBY, TYREESE ALEXANDER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/24/2002
Height 5.10
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-07 00:58:00
Court Case 5902022200570
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name PERRY, DERRICK LEE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/21/1983
Height 5.8
Weight 191
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-07 10:30:00
Court Case 5902021215353
Charge Description INDECENT LIBERTIES WITH CHILD
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name RHYNE, JENNIE MARIE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/20/1982
Height 5.9
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-07 01:54:00
Court Case 5902022200576
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BRYANT, CIERRA CHAREESE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/2/1987
Height 5.7
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-07 13:48:00
Court Case 5902021240035
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name SHERRILL, JAMARIUS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/13/1992
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-07 02:29:00
Court Case 5902022200572
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name ASBURY, JAQUARIUS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/3/1998
Height 6.1
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-07 15:25:00
Court Case 5902022200589
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 1500.00