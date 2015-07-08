Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-07-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MAULTSBY, TYREESE ALEXANDER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/24/2002
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-07 00:58:00
|Court Case
|5902022200570
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|PERRY, DERRICK LEE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/21/1983
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|191
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-07 10:30:00
|Court Case
|5902021215353
|Charge Description
|INDECENT LIBERTIES WITH CHILD
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|RHYNE, JENNIE MARIE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/20/1982
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-07 01:54:00
|Court Case
|5902022200576
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|BRYANT, CIERRA CHAREESE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/2/1987
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-07 13:48:00
|Court Case
|5902021240035
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|SHERRILL, JAMARIUS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/13/1992
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-07 02:29:00
|Court Case
|5902022200572
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|ASBURY, JAQUARIUS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/3/1998
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-07 15:25:00
|Court Case
|5902022200589
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|1500.00