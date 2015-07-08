Below are the Union County arrests for 01-07-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Recovered Property
Arrest Date 01-07-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Recovered Property (C), at [Address], between 05:08, 1/7/2022 and 05:09, 1/7/2022. Reported: 05:09, 1/7/2022.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Call For Service
Arrest Date 01-07-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Call For Service (C), at [Address], between 09:18, 1/7/2022 and 09:19, 1/7/2022. Reported: 09:19, 1/7/2022.
Arresting Officer Bosnakis, A

Name Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz
Arrest Date 01-07-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (C), at 100-BLK S Forest Hills School Rd, Marshville, NC, between 09:45, 1/7/2022 and 10:00, 1/7/2022. Reported: 10:16, 1/7/2022.
Arresting Officer Huffman, T R

Name Artwell, Kareen Taron
Arrest Date 01/07/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Parole Or Probation Violation (M),
Description Artwell, Kareen Taron (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Parole Or Probation Violation (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 1/7/2022 11:05.
Arresting Officer Hargette, A W

Name Proffitt, Justin Ray
Arrest Date 01/07/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
Description Proffitt, Justin Ray (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 1/7/2022 15:36.
Arresting Officer Gillard, H S

Name Drake, Justin Wayne
Arrest Date 01/07/2022
Court Case 202200139
Charge Worthless Check (M),
Description Drake, Justin Wayne (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Worthless Check (M), at 4700-BLK Winterberry Ln, Monroe, NC, on 1/7/2022 16:35.
Arresting Officer Craig, A L