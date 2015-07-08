Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-08-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|KORNEGAY, MARCUS MONTERIO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/16/1989
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-08 00:24:00
|Court Case
|5902022200688
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HAMMOND, WILL ROGERS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/14/1976
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|282
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-08 14:10:00
|Court Case
|5902022200708
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|GUEBARA, ARNOL
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|10/31/2004
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-08 01:50:00
|Court Case
|5902022200691
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|PRINCE, WT
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/30/1965
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-08 12:00:00
|Court Case
|5902021239484
|Charge Description
|FAIL REPRT NEW ADDRESS-SEX OFF
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|MAURIZ, JOSE ANGEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/5/1989
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-08 02:16:00
|Court Case
|5902022200693
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM
|Bond Amount
|7000.00
|Name
|RABOUIN, SEAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/6/1999
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-08 13:58:00
|Court Case
|5902022200705
|Charge Description
|POSSESS METHAMPHETAMINE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00