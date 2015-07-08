Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-08-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name KORNEGAY, MARCUS MONTERIO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/16/1989
Height 6.2
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-08 00:24:00
Court Case 5902022200688
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name HAMMOND, WILL ROGERS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/14/1976
Height 6.0
Weight 282
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-08 14:10:00
Court Case 5902022200708
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name GUEBARA, ARNOL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/31/2004
Height 5.7
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-08 01:50:00
Court Case 5902022200691
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name PRINCE, WT
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/30/1965
Height 5.9
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-08 12:00:00
Court Case 5902021239484
Charge Description FAIL REPRT NEW ADDRESS-SEX OFF
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name MAURIZ, JOSE ANGEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/5/1989
Height 5.4
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-08 02:16:00
Court Case 5902022200693
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM
Bond Amount 7000.00

Name RABOUIN, SEAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/6/1999
Height 6.2
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-08 13:58:00
Court Case 5902022200705
Charge Description POSSESS METHAMPHETAMINE
Bond Amount 5000.00