Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-09-2022 of mecklenburg.

Name FRANCIS, RODNEY CHRISHEEN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/8/1984
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-09 00:06:00
Court Case 5902020220330
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name ORTIZ, EMANUEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/6/2000
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-09 03:15:00
Court Case 5902022200741
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name BRESCIA, MICHAEL ALAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/17/1972
Height 5.7
Weight 168
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-09 05:19:00
Court Case 5902022200747
Charge Description LARCENY MOTOR VEHICLE PARTS
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name NORRIS, DEZMOND
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/26/1997
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-09 10:00:00
Court Case 5902022200275
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name JOHNSON, SHANA ELIZABETH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/21/1996
Height 5.5
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-09 05:19:00
Court Case 5902022200750
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name RICHARDSON, CARLIE MARIE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/4/1986
Height 5.3
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-09 05:37:00
Court Case 5902022200757
Charge Description ATTEMPT POSS MDPV-FELONY
Bond Amount 5000.00