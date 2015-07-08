Below are the Union County arrests for 01-09-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Blanchard, Kevin Lee
|Arrest Date
|01/09/2022
|Court Case
|202200204
|Charge
|Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Blanchard, Kevin Lee (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/9/2022 05:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, N R
|Name
|Flip, Justin
|Arrest Date
|01/09/2022
|Court Case
|202200183
|Charge
|True Bill Of Indictment(Possession Firearm By Fel), F (F),
|Description
|Flip, Justin (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of True Bill Of Indictment(possession Firearm By Fel), F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Charlotte, NC, on 1/9/2022 14:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclain, J
|Name
|Harrison, Anthony Oneil
|Arrest Date
|01/09/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
|Description
|Harrison, Anthony Oneil (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 2500-BLK East Monroe Expressway, Stallings, NC, on 1/9/2022 14:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, J V
|Name
|Harrison, Anthony Oneil
|Arrest Date
|01/09/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), 3) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M), And 4) Speeding (M),
|Description
|Harrison, Anthony Oneil (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), 3) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), and 4) Speeding (M), at 2500-BLK East Monroe Expressway, Stallings, NC, on 1/9/2022 14:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, J V
|Name
|Hamrick, Robert Douglas
|Arrest Date
|01/09/2022
|Court Case
|202200184
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Pro Vio), F (F),
|Description
|Hamrick, Robert Douglas (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(pro Vio), F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/9/2022 14:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclain, J
|Name
|Lyons, Latika Sanoir
|Arrest Date
|01/09/2022
|Court Case
|202200185
|Charge
|Injury To Real Property (M),
|Description
|Lyons, Latika Sanoir (B /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Real Property (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/9/2022 14:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclain, J