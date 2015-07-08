Below are the Union County arrests for 01-10-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Starnes, David Wayne
Arrest Date 01/10/2022
Court Case 202200195
Charge 1) Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (3) (F), 3) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M), And 4) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description Starnes, David Wayne (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of 1) Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (3) (F), 3) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M), and 4) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 700-BLK N Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 1/10/2022 00:18.
Arresting Officer Helms, S

Name Little, Liquitta Shanta
Arrest Date 01/10/2022
Court Case 202200196
Charge 1) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Simple Assault, Inj Per Prop) (M),
Description Little, Liquitta Shanta (B /F/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(simple Assault, Inj Per Prop) (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/10/2022 00:18.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Ursini, Logan Anthony
Arrest Date 01/10/2022
Court Case
Charge Writ, F (F),
Description Ursini, Logan Anthony (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Writ, F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/10/2022 07:30.
Arresting Officer Payne, J J

Name Williams, Kurtis Brian
Arrest Date 01/10/2022
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Williams, Kurtis Brian (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/10/2022 08:00.
Arresting Officer Beach, D T

Name Gonzalez, Bryan Anderson
Arrest Date 01/10/2022
Court Case 202200198
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M),
Description Gonzalez, Bryan Anderson (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), at 900-BLK Warren St, Monroe, NC, on 1/10/2022 08:12.
Arresting Officer Horne, C

Name Heath, David Jacolby
Arrest Date 01/10/2022
Court Case 202200201
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Heath, David Jacolby (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 1700-BLK Dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/10/2022 10:30.
Arresting Officer Birchmore, B