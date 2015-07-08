Below are the Union County arrests for 01-10-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Starnes, David Wayne
|Arrest Date
|01/10/2022
|Court Case
|202200195
|Charge
|1) Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (3) (F), 3) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M), And 4) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Starnes, David Wayne (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of 1) Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (3) (F), 3) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M), and 4) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 700-BLK N Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 1/10/2022 00:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, S
|Name
|Little, Liquitta Shanta
|Arrest Date
|01/10/2022
|Court Case
|202200196
|Charge
|1) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Simple Assault, Inj Per Prop) (M),
|Description
|Little, Liquitta Shanta (B /F/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(simple Assault, Inj Per Prop) (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/10/2022 00:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Ursini, Logan Anthony
|Arrest Date
|01/10/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ, F (F),
|Description
|Ursini, Logan Anthony (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Writ, F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/10/2022 07:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Payne, J J
|Name
|Williams, Kurtis Brian
|Arrest Date
|01/10/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Williams, Kurtis Brian (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/10/2022 08:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Beach, D T
|Name
|Gonzalez, Bryan Anderson
|Arrest Date
|01/10/2022
|Court Case
|202200198
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M),
|Description
|Gonzalez, Bryan Anderson (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), at 900-BLK Warren St, Monroe, NC, on 1/10/2022 08:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C
|Name
|Heath, David Jacolby
|Arrest Date
|01/10/2022
|Court Case
|202200201
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Heath, David Jacolby (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 1700-BLK Dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/10/2022 10:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Birchmore, B