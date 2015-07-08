Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-11-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name DAVIS, CHRISTIONA ANNICE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/9/1997
Height 5.2
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-11 03:05:00
Court Case 5902022200865
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name KUHR, SHAWN MICHAEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/28/1980
Height 5.10
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-11 11:57:00
Court Case 5902021232230
Charge Description FAIL REGISTER SEX OFFENDER(F)
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name MCRAE, QUIN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/12/1993
Height 6.2
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-11 03:44:00
Court Case 1202021710172
Charge Description SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name WHITLEY, LAVONDA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/27/1972
Height 5.0
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-11 12:09:00
Court Case 5902022200833
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name ZIMORA-JIMENEZ, JOSE SANTIAGO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/14/1981
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-11 04:08:00
Court Case 5902022200866
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 500.00

Name YOUNG, CEDRIC LAMONT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/8/1996
Height 5.11
Weight 168
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-11 12:08:00
Court Case 6902022000021
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount 15000.00