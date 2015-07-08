Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-11-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|DAVIS, CHRISTIONA ANNICE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/9/1997
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-11 03:05:00
|Court Case
|5902022200865
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|KUHR, SHAWN MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/28/1980
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-11 11:57:00
|Court Case
|5902021232230
|Charge Description
|FAIL REGISTER SEX OFFENDER(F)
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|MCRAE, QUIN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/12/1993
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-11 03:44:00
|Court Case
|1202021710172
|Charge Description
|SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|WHITLEY, LAVONDA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/27/1972
|Height
|5.0
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-11 12:09:00
|Court Case
|5902022200833
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|ZIMORA-JIMENEZ, JOSE SANTIAGO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/14/1981
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-11 04:08:00
|Court Case
|5902022200866
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|YOUNG, CEDRIC LAMONT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/8/1996
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|168
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-11 12:08:00
|Court Case
|6902022000021
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|15000.00