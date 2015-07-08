Below are the Union County arrests for 01-11-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Frolich, Tessa Michelle
Arrest Date 01/11/2022
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Frolich, Tessa Michelle (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 600-BLK Waterlemon Way, Monroe, NC, on 1/11/2022 17:31.
Arresting Officer Philemon, J D

Name Giauque, Tessa Michelle
Arrest Date 01/11/2022
Court Case 202200271
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Giauque, Tessa Michelle (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 600-BLK Waterlemon Way, Monroe, NC, on 1/11/2022 17:34.
Arresting Officer Philemon, J D

Name Mackey, Davione Lamond
Arrest Date 01/11/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii Cs (F), 2) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), And 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description Mackey, Davione Lamond (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii Cs (F), 2) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), and 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 300-BLK Stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 1/11/2022 18:15.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Alexander, Brittany Joyce
Arrest Date 01/11/2022
Court Case 202200240
Charge 1) Assault Govt Official/Employee (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), 3) Second Degree Trespass (M), And 4) Resisting Public Officr (M),
Description Alexander, Brittany Joyce (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault Govt Official/employee (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), 3) Second Degree Trespass (M), and 4) Resisting Public Officr (M), at 1800-BLK Love Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/11/2022 20:21.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

Name Godwin, Kathryn Strawn
Arrest Date 01/11/2022
Court Case 202200242
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Violation Of Court Order), M (M),
Description Godwin, Kathryn Strawn (W /F/43) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (violation Of Court Order), M (M), at 1700-BLK Williams Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/11/2022 21:07.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Godwin, Kathryn Strawn
Arrest Date 01/11/2022
Court Case 202200241
Charge 1) Felony Possession Sch I Cs (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Godwin, Kathryn Strawn (W /F/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Felony Possession Sch I Cs (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1700-BLK Williams Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/11/2022 21:30.
Arresting Officer Burton, B