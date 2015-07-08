Below are the Union County arrests for 01-11-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Frolich, Tessa Michelle
|Arrest Date
|01/11/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Frolich, Tessa Michelle (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 600-BLK Waterlemon Way, Monroe, NC, on 1/11/2022 17:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Philemon, J D
|Name
|Giauque, Tessa Michelle
|Arrest Date
|01/11/2022
|Court Case
|202200271
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Giauque, Tessa Michelle (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 600-BLK Waterlemon Way, Monroe, NC, on 1/11/2022 17:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Philemon, J D
|Name
|Mackey, Davione Lamond
|Arrest Date
|01/11/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii Cs (F), 2) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), And 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Mackey, Davione Lamond (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii Cs (F), 2) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), and 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 300-BLK Stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 1/11/2022 18:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Alexander, Brittany Joyce
|Arrest Date
|01/11/2022
|Court Case
|202200240
|Charge
|1) Assault Govt Official/Employee (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), 3) Second Degree Trespass (M), And 4) Resisting Public Officr (M),
|Description
|Alexander, Brittany Joyce (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault Govt Official/employee (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), 3) Second Degree Trespass (M), and 4) Resisting Public Officr (M), at 1800-BLK Love Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/11/2022 20:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Godwin, Kathryn Strawn
|Arrest Date
|01/11/2022
|Court Case
|202200242
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Violation Of Court Order), M (M),
|Description
|Godwin, Kathryn Strawn (W /F/43) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (violation Of Court Order), M (M), at 1700-BLK Williams Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/11/2022 21:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Godwin, Kathryn Strawn
|Arrest Date
|01/11/2022
|Court Case
|202200241
|Charge
|1) Felony Possession Sch I Cs (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Godwin, Kathryn Strawn (W /F/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Felony Possession Sch I Cs (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1700-BLK Williams Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/11/2022 21:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B