Alexander, Brittany Joyce (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault Govt Official/employee (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), 3) Second Degree Trespass (M), and 4) Resisting Public Officr (M), at 1800-BLK Love Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/11/2022 20:21.