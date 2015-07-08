Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-12-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HAYDEN, NICHOLAS JABRIEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/16/1999
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-12 01:58:00
|Court Case
|5902022201018
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|SESAY, JOVAN CASSANDRA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/13/1983
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|235
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-12 14:07:00
|Court Case
|5902021240487
|Charge Description
|UTTERING FORGED INSTRUMENT
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|BARBER, LEROY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/16/1965
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-12 01:39:00
|Court Case
|5902022200976
|Charge Description
|UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|ELLIS, NIYA SHARDEA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/30/1990
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-12 15:17:00
|Court Case
|5902022200374
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|GUY, ANTONIO LAJUAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/17/1974
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-12 04:34:00
|Court Case
|5902022201020
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|FLOWERS, ATAVIOUS SINCERE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/12/2002
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-12 13:45:00
|Court Case
|5902022201048
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00