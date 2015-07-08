Below are the Union County arrests for 01-12-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Zurek, Ian Christopher
Arrest Date 01/12/2022
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Zurek, Ian Christopher (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 100-BLK Arbor Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/12/2022 22:11.
Arresting Officer Maynard, J

Name Safrit, Mark Angelo
Arrest Date 01/12/2022
Court Case
Charge Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Safrit, Mark Angelo (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at Nc 75/collins Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/12/2022 00:19.
Arresting Officer Price, D

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Well Being Check
Arrest Date 01-12-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Well Being Check (C), at [Address], between 02:46, 1/12/2022 and 02:47, 1/12/2022. Reported: 02:47, 1/12/2022.
Arresting Officer Chaney, D W

Name Martinez, Ivan Dirceu
Arrest Date 01/12/2022
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Martinez, Ivan Dirceu (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/12/2022 03:56.
Arresting Officer Mangum, T J

Name Crowder, Caleb Javarr
Arrest Date 01/12/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(Possess Marijana Up To 1/2 Oz) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(Expired Registration Card/Tag) (M),
Description Crowder, Caleb Javarr (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(possess Marijana Up To 1/2 Oz) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(expired Registration Card/tag) (M), at 3600-BLK W Hwy 74/chaney St, Wingate, NC, on 1/12/2022 05:20.
Arresting Officer Bolick, J

Name Tyson, Takota Lashshyrel
Arrest Date 01/12/2022
Court Case 202200065
Charge Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Tyson, Takota Lashshyrel (B /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 500-BLK Price Cemetery Rd, Pageland, SC, on 1/12/2022 09:49.
Arresting Officer Hatley, D C