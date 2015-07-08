Description

Crowder, Caleb Javarr (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(possess Marijana Up To 1/2 Oz) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(expired Registration Card/tag) (M), at 3600-BLK W Hwy 74/chaney St, Wingate, NC, on 1/12/2022 05:20.