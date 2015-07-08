Below are the Union County arrests for 01-12-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Zurek, Ian Christopher
|Arrest Date
|01/12/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Zurek, Ian Christopher (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 100-BLK Arbor Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/12/2022 22:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Maynard, J
|Name
|Safrit, Mark Angelo
|Arrest Date
|01/12/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Safrit, Mark Angelo (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at Nc 75/collins Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/12/2022 00:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Price, D
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Well Being Check
|Arrest Date
|01-12-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Well Being Check (C), at [Address], between 02:46, 1/12/2022 and 02:47, 1/12/2022. Reported: 02:47, 1/12/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Chaney, D W
|Name
|Martinez, Ivan Dirceu
|Arrest Date
|01/12/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Martinez, Ivan Dirceu (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/12/2022 03:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Mangum, T J
|Name
|Crowder, Caleb Javarr
|Arrest Date
|01/12/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(Possess Marijana Up To 1/2 Oz) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(Expired Registration Card/Tag) (M),
|Description
|Crowder, Caleb Javarr (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(possess Marijana Up To 1/2 Oz) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(expired Registration Card/tag) (M), at 3600-BLK W Hwy 74/chaney St, Wingate, NC, on 1/12/2022 05:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Bolick, J
|Name
|Tyson, Takota Lashshyrel
|Arrest Date
|01/12/2022
|Court Case
|202200065
|Charge
|Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Tyson, Takota Lashshyrel (B /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 500-BLK Price Cemetery Rd, Pageland, SC, on 1/12/2022 09:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C