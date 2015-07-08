Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-13-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HENLEY, AARON NATHANIEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/29/1994
Height 6.2
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-13 09:12:00
Court Case 5902022201138
Charge Description ATT BREAK OR ENTER BLDG (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name HERNDON, DEMARCUS
Arrest Type Infraction
DOB 12/16/1991
Height 6.0
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-13 11:05:00
Court Case 3502020711202
Charge Description FAILURE TO REDUCE SPEED
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name ANDERSON, MARK ANTHONY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/16/2001
Height 6.1
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-13 11:30:00
Court Case 5902022201142
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name HUFFMAN, ROBERT LAMAR
Arrest Type
DOB 8/2/1952
Height 6.0
Weight 300
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-13 13:31:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name TERRY, JASON ALTON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/20/1993
Height 5.8
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-13 00:59:00
Court Case 1202019053102
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 500.00

Name SIMMONS, VICTOR ORION
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/19/2002
Height 5.11
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-13 12:10:00
Court Case 5902022201143
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 1500.00