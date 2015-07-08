Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-14-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name FRIEDHOFF, NICHOLAS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/16/1993
Height 5.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-14 10:52:00
Court Case 5902022201159
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name HIGGINS, DANIELLE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/16/2001
Height 5.1
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-14 11:30:00
Court Case 5902022201262
Charge Description FELONY HARBORING ESCAPEE
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name JACKSON, NATHANIEL DEMETRIUS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/31/1997
Height 5.5
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-14 08:45:00
Court Case 5902022200584
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE FORCIBLE RAPE
Bond Amount 250000.00

Name FLOWE, BARBARA RENEE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/4/1982
Height 5.4
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-14 10:00:00
Court Case 3502020711089
Charge Description DWLR IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name SANCHEZ-OLIVAS, RUSBAEL
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 5/29/1982
Height 5.4
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-14 14:02:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name HILL, REAGON DEMILLIO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/7/1988
Height 6.1
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-14 13:28:00
Court Case 9102021214872
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 1500.00