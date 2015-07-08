Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-15-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HERNANDEZ, SHANNAN ROSEBORO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/12/1969
Height 5.2
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-15 03:16:00
Court Case 3502021055471
Charge Description FIRST DEG TRESP ENTER/REMAIN
Bond Amount 500.00

Name TAYLOR, JOCAQUIN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/2/1987
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-15 13:36:00
Court Case 5902021213794
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name PETERSON, ANDREA MAGDALENA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/5/1985
Height 5.3
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-15 01:06:00
Court Case 5902022201382
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR CHILD ABUSE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name YOUNG, ZAIRE RASHAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/11/1998
Height 5.9
Weight 255
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-15 14:30:00
Court Case 5902021240523
Charge Description BREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE
Bond Amount

Name LEMUS, ORBIN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 5/28/1995
Height 5.6
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-15 03:00:00
Court Case 5902022201388
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name ATAC, ALEV SIDIKA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/9/1983
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-15 15:48:00
Court Case 5902022201416
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount