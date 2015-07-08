Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-15-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HERNANDEZ, SHANNAN ROSEBORO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/12/1969
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-15 03:16:00
|Court Case
|3502021055471
|Charge Description
|FIRST DEG TRESP ENTER/REMAIN
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|TAYLOR, JOCAQUIN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/2/1987
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-15 13:36:00
|Court Case
|5902021213794
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|PETERSON, ANDREA MAGDALENA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/5/1985
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-15 01:06:00
|Court Case
|5902022201382
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR CHILD ABUSE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|YOUNG, ZAIRE RASHAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/11/1998
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|255
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-15 14:30:00
|Court Case
|5902021240523
|Charge Description
|BREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|LEMUS, ORBIN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|5/28/1995
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-15 03:00:00
|Court Case
|5902022201388
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|ATAC, ALEV SIDIKA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/9/1983
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-15 15:48:00
|Court Case
|5902022201416
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount