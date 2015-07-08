Below are the Union County arrests for 01-15-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Alexander, Cynthia Denise
Arrest Date 01/15/2022
Court Case 202200331
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Alexander, Cynthia Denise (B /F/62) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 300-BLK E Morrow Av, Monroe, NC, on 1/15/2022 21:53.
Arresting Officer Roman, O

Name Hernandez, Flor Denoria
Arrest Date 01-15-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Hernandez, Flor Denoria (W /F/47) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 2099 Old Charlotte Hwy/williams Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/15/2022 1:30:26 PM.
Arresting Officer Caskey, P D

Name Huntley, Eric Lamar
Arrest Date 01/15/2022
Court Case 202200311
Charge 1) Felony Possession Of Cocaine (F), 2) Poss Marij > 1/2 To 1 1/2 Oz (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz) (M),
Description Huntley, Eric Lamar (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Felony Possession Of Cocaine (F), 2) Poss Marij > 1/2 To 1 1/2 Oz (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz) (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/15/2022 00:07.
Arresting Officer Chaney, D W

Name Williams, Lisa Michelle
Arrest Date 01/15/2022
Court Case 202200313
Charge Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Williams, Lisa Michelle (W /F/51) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2200-BLK New Town Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/15/2022 03:40.
Arresting Officer Cathey, C T

Name Watson, William Leron
Arrest Date 01/15/2022
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Watson, William Leron (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 3100-BLK E Hwy 218, Monroe, NC, on 1/15/2022 08:39.
Arresting Officer Smith, S M

Name Helms, Samuel Justin
Arrest Date 01/15/2022
Court Case 202200321
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Assault On Female), M (M),
Description Helms, Samuel Justin (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (assault On Female), M (M), at 1100-BLK Midwood Dr, Monroe, NC, on 1/15/2022 13:27.
Arresting Officer Williams, J R