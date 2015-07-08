Below are the Union County arrests for 01-15-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Alexander, Cynthia Denise
|Arrest Date
|01/15/2022
|Court Case
|202200331
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Alexander, Cynthia Denise (B /F/62) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 300-BLK E Morrow Av, Monroe, NC, on 1/15/2022 21:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Roman, O
|Name
|Hernandez, Flor Denoria
|Arrest Date
|01-15-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Hernandez, Flor Denoria (W /F/47) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 2099 Old Charlotte Hwy/williams Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/15/2022 1:30:26 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Caskey, P D
|Name
|Huntley, Eric Lamar
|Arrest Date
|01/15/2022
|Court Case
|202200311
|Charge
|1) Felony Possession Of Cocaine (F), 2) Poss Marij > 1/2 To 1 1/2 Oz (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz) (M),
|Description
|Huntley, Eric Lamar (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Felony Possession Of Cocaine (F), 2) Poss Marij > 1/2 To 1 1/2 Oz (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz) (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/15/2022 00:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Chaney, D W
|Name
|Williams, Lisa Michelle
|Arrest Date
|01/15/2022
|Court Case
|202200313
|Charge
|Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Williams, Lisa Michelle (W /F/51) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2200-BLK New Town Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/15/2022 03:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Cathey, C T
|Name
|Watson, William Leron
|Arrest Date
|01/15/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Watson, William Leron (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 3100-BLK E Hwy 218, Monroe, NC, on 1/15/2022 08:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, S M
|Name
|Helms, Samuel Justin
|Arrest Date
|01/15/2022
|Court Case
|202200321
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Assault On Female), M (M),
|Description
|Helms, Samuel Justin (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (assault On Female), M (M), at 1100-BLK Midwood Dr, Monroe, NC, on 1/15/2022 13:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, J R