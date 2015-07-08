Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-16-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|GONZALES-SANTAMARIA, NACER DANIEL
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|2/17/2000
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-16 02:03:00
|Court Case
|5902022201454
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MOGA, PAUL ALEXANDER
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|3/16/1991
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-16 01:19:00
|Court Case
|5902022201452
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|PORTER, MARCUS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/7/1970
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-16 04:00:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|IV-D NONSUPPORT CHILD
|Bond Amount
|Name
|THOMAS, JAMES EDWARD
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|7/22/1980
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-16 00:49:00
|Court Case
|5902022201453
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|HARRELL, DARIUS OTIS
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|8/16/1997
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-16 03:56:00
|Court Case
|5902022201457
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|MOORE, TANISHA TARA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/28/1996
|Height
|5.0
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-16 03:32:00
|Court Case
|5902021231815
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|10000.00