Below are the Union County arrests for 01-16-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Sigmon, Ashley Marie
Arrest Date 01/16/2022
Court Case 202200387
Charge Assault And Battery (M),
Description Sigmon, Ashley Marie (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 6200-BLK Pleasant Hill Church Rd, Marshville, NC, on 1/16/2022 01:18.
Arresting Officer Wade, J R

Name Langston, Richard David
Arrest Date 01/16/2022
Court Case 202200387
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Langston, Richard David (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 6200-BLK Pleasant Hill Church Rd, Marshville, NC, on 1/16/2022 01:21.
Arresting Officer Wade, J R

Name Kimbrell, Jerry Lindsay
Arrest Date 01/16/2022
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Kimbrell, Jerry Lindsay (W /M/59) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 2600-BLK Sikes Mill Rd, Unionville, NC, on 1/16/2022 10:39.
Arresting Officer Smith, S M

Name Drost, Axton Harald
Arrest Date 01/16/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Child Abuse – Misd (M), And 3) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M),
Description Drost, Axton Harald (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Child Abuse – Misd (M), and 3) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M), at 7000 B00-BLK Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/16/2022 14:46.
Arresting Officer Evans, C T

Name Collier, Curtis Pierre
Arrest Date 01/16/2022
Court Case 202200040
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Collier, Curtis Pierre (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 400-BLK Smith Cir, Stallings, NC, on 1/16/2022 16:36.
Arresting Officer Thomas, K

Name Sheriff, Asrar Server
Arrest Date 01/16/2022
Court Case 202200397
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Sheriff, Asrar Server (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 100-BLK Enclave Blvd, Weddington, NC, on 1/16/2022 16:39.
Arresting Officer Hunt, J R