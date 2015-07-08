Below are the Union County arrests for 01-16-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Sigmon, Ashley Marie
|Arrest Date
|01/16/2022
|Court Case
|202200387
|Charge
|Assault And Battery (M),
|Description
|Sigmon, Ashley Marie (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 6200-BLK Pleasant Hill Church Rd, Marshville, NC, on 1/16/2022 01:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Wade, J R
|Name
|Langston, Richard David
|Arrest Date
|01/16/2022
|Court Case
|202200387
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Langston, Richard David (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 6200-BLK Pleasant Hill Church Rd, Marshville, NC, on 1/16/2022 01:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Wade, J R
|Name
|Kimbrell, Jerry Lindsay
|Arrest Date
|01/16/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Kimbrell, Jerry Lindsay (W /M/59) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 2600-BLK Sikes Mill Rd, Unionville, NC, on 1/16/2022 10:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, S M
|Name
|Drost, Axton Harald
|Arrest Date
|01/16/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Child Abuse – Misd (M), And 3) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M),
|Description
|Drost, Axton Harald (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Child Abuse – Misd (M), and 3) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M), at 7000 B00-BLK Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/16/2022 14:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Evans, C T
|Name
|Collier, Curtis Pierre
|Arrest Date
|01/16/2022
|Court Case
|202200040
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Collier, Curtis Pierre (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 400-BLK Smith Cir, Stallings, NC, on 1/16/2022 16:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Thomas, K
|Name
|Sheriff, Asrar Server
|Arrest Date
|01/16/2022
|Court Case
|202200397
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Sheriff, Asrar Server (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 100-BLK Enclave Blvd, Weddington, NC, on 1/16/2022 16:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Hunt, J R