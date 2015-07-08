Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-17-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name EADY, JESTIN MIHKAL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/14/1988
Height 6.2
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-17 10:55:00
Court Case 5902022201475
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name AUTRY, TIQUAN MALIK
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/1/2003
Height 5.6
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-17 09:18:00
Court Case 8902020000717
Charge Description FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name SUTTON, JEFFREY ALAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/18/1991
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-17 08:00:00
Court Case 5902022201508
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name GOLDWIRE, SHEEN TYREE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/11/1996
Height 6.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-17 12:00:00
Court Case 5902022201512
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name OUHURU, ASIM BALOGUN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/12/1986
Height 5.8
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-17 11:43:00
Court Case 5902022200582
Charge Description FIRST DEGREE ARSON
Bond Amount 20000.00

Name BOYD, FELICIA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/23/1975
Height 5.3
Weight 216
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-17 14:17:00
Court Case 5902021238901
Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
Bond Amount 1500.00