Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-17-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|EADY, JESTIN MIHKAL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/14/1988
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-17 10:55:00
|Court Case
|5902022201475
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|AUTRY, TIQUAN MALIK
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/1/2003
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-17 09:18:00
|Court Case
|8902020000717
|Charge Description
|FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|SUTTON, JEFFREY ALAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/18/1991
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-17 08:00:00
|Court Case
|5902022201508
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|GOLDWIRE, SHEEN TYREE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/11/1996
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-17 12:00:00
|Court Case
|5902022201512
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|OUHURU, ASIM BALOGUN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/12/1986
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-17 11:43:00
|Court Case
|5902022200582
|Charge Description
|FIRST DEGREE ARSON
|Bond Amount
|20000.00
|Name
|BOYD, FELICIA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/23/1975
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|216
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-17 14:17:00
|Court Case
|5902021238901
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
|Bond Amount
|1500.00