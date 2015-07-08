Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-18-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BELL, ALTON EARL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/16/1995
Height 5.7
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-18 11:30:00
Court Case 5902022200314
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name TILLMAN, FAITH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/4/1993
Height 5.3
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-18 12:14:00
Court Case 5902022201567
Charge Description FELONY CONSPIRACY
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name SMITH, SAMUEL ANTOINE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/26/1995
Height 6.2
Weight 300
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-18 02:08:00
Court Case 5902022201548
Charge Description PWIMSD SCH II CS
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name BYARS, DELANO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/24/1982
Height 6.3
Weight 216
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-18 11:20:00
Court Case 5902022201380
Charge Description HABITUAL MISDEMEANOR ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name BROWN, ANTHONY EARL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/21/1965
Height 5.10
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-18 00:10:00
Court Case 5902022201549
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name PLATT, BELTON LAMONT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/8/1986
Height 5.8
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-18 12:30:00
Court Case 5902022201427
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount 500.00