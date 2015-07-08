Below are the Union County arrests for 01-18-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Davis, Elmer Robert
Arrest Date 01/18/2022
Court Case 202200428
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Drive Left Of Center (M),
Description Davis, Elmer Robert (W /M/55) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Drive Left Of Center (M), at 100-BLK Corporate Blvd/post Office Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/18/2022 18:09.
Arresting Officer Frazier, J L

Name Kloth, Julia Renee
Arrest Date 01/18/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr Not Impaired) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr, Exp Reg) (M),
Description Kloth, Julia Renee (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr Not Impaired) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr, Exp Reg) (M), at 500-BLK Mccain St/arbor Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/18/2022 20:17.
Arresting Officer Horne, R G

Name Kloth, Julia Renee
Arrest Date 01/18/2022
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Kloth, Julia Renee (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 500-BLK Mccain St/arbor Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/18/2022 20:17.
Arresting Officer Horne, R G

Name Cook, William Stanley
Arrest Date 01/18/2022
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Cook, William Stanley (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 3500-BLK Crow Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/18/2022 22:28.
Arresting Officer Fincher, P C

Name Kyambe, Alain Lubovia
Arrest Date 01/18/2022
Court Case
Charge Communicating Threats (M),
Description Kyambe, Alain Lubovia (B /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 3600-BLK Brookstone Tr, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/18/2022 12:40.
Arresting Officer Eiss, K J

Name State Of Nc VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz
Arrest Date 01-18-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description State Of Nc VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (C), at 6200-BLK Concord Hwy/clontz Long Rd, Unionville, NC, on 20:40, 1/17/2022. Reported: 01:45, 1/18/2022.
Arresting Officer Furr, J C