Description

Kloth, Julia Renee (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr Not Impaired) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr, Exp Reg) (M), at 500-BLK Mccain St/arbor Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/18/2022 20:17.