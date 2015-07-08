Below are the Union County arrests for 01-18-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Davis, Elmer Robert
|Arrest Date
|01/18/2022
|Court Case
|202200428
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Drive Left Of Center (M),
|Description
|Davis, Elmer Robert (W /M/55) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Drive Left Of Center (M), at 100-BLK Corporate Blvd/post Office Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/18/2022 18:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Frazier, J L
|Name
|Kloth, Julia Renee
|Arrest Date
|01/18/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr Not Impaired) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr, Exp Reg) (M),
|Description
|Kloth, Julia Renee (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr Not Impaired) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr, Exp Reg) (M), at 500-BLK Mccain St/arbor Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/18/2022 20:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, R G
|Name
|Kloth, Julia Renee
|Arrest Date
|01/18/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Kloth, Julia Renee (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 500-BLK Mccain St/arbor Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/18/2022 20:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, R G
|Name
|Cook, William Stanley
|Arrest Date
|01/18/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Cook, William Stanley (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 3500-BLK Crow Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/18/2022 22:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Fincher, P C
|Name
|Kyambe, Alain Lubovia
|Arrest Date
|01/18/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Kyambe, Alain Lubovia (B /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 3600-BLK Brookstone Tr, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/18/2022 12:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, K J
|Name
|State Of Nc VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz
|Arrest Date
|01-18-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|State Of Nc VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (C), at 6200-BLK Concord Hwy/clontz Long Rd, Unionville, NC, on 20:40, 1/17/2022. Reported: 01:45, 1/18/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, J C