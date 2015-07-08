Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-19-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name PATTERSON, AYSA SIMONE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/18/1997
Height 5.9
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-19 07:40:00
Court Case 5902021239375
Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
Bond Amount

Name WASHINGTON, CURTIS DUANE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/11/1990
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-19 10:24:00
Court Case 5902019227260
Charge Description FINANCIAL CARD FRAUD (M)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name WHEELER, DANIEL
Arrest Type
DOB 3/20/2002
Height 5.6
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-19 09:13:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name EL, AZIZ MATEEN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/4/1972
Height 5.5
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-19 12:00:00
Court Case 5902021235326
Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name CASH, JAMIE AARON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/11/1993
Height 5.5
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-19 07:34:00
Court Case 5902022201709
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name WILLIAMS, JETTA ASHANTE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/2/1991
Height 5.7
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-19 12:14:00
Court Case 5902022201158
Charge Description FELONY CONSPIRACY
Bond Amount 2500.00