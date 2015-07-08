Below are the Union County arrests for 01-19-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Petty, Laura Gayle
Arrest Date 01/19/2022
Court Case 202200467
Charge Assault And Battery (M),
Description Petty, Laura Gayle (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 2000-BLK New Town Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/19/2022 22:14.
Arresting Officer Wade, J R

Name Ross, Antrece Shavon
Arrest Date 01/19/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Assault And Battery) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Assault And Battery) (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Assault And Battery) (M),
Description Ross, Antrece Shavon (B /F/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (assault And Battery) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(assault And Battery) (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(assault And Battery) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/19/2022 09:42.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Mobley, Terry Lois
Arrest Date 01/19/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F) And 2) Larceny-Felony(Larceny After Break/Enter) (F),
Description Mobley, Terry Lois (B /M/61) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F) and 2) Larceny-felony(larceny After Break/enter) (F), at 3600-BLK Andrew Jackson Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/19/2022 11:31.
Arresting Officer Plyler, A C

Name Elder, Ernest Jemaar
Arrest Date 01/19/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Awdw Government Official (F), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), And 3) Flee/Elude Arrest W/Mv (F),
Description Elder, Ernest Jemaar (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Awdw Government Official (F), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), and 3) Flee/elude Arrest W/mv (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 1/19/2022 12:47.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Harris, Johnthan Tyrese
Arrest Date 01-19-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Harris, Johnthan Tyrese (B /M/20) Cited on Charge of Lighting Equipment Violation, at 100 Morgan Mill Rd/e Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 1/19/2022 3:40:47 AM.
Arresting Officer Robinson, M

Name Hatchel, Theresa Bogle
Arrest Date 01-19-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Hatchel, Theresa Bogle (W /F/53) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 1199 W Franklin St/welsh Av, Monroe, NC, on 1/19/2022 11:50:41 AM.
Arresting Officer Mccallister, D C