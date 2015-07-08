Below are the Union County arrests for 01-19-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Petty, Laura Gayle
|Arrest Date
|01/19/2022
|Court Case
|202200467
|Charge
|Assault And Battery (M),
|Description
|Petty, Laura Gayle (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 2000-BLK New Town Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/19/2022 22:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Wade, J R
|Name
|Ross, Antrece Shavon
|Arrest Date
|01/19/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Assault And Battery) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Assault And Battery) (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Assault And Battery) (M),
|Description
|Ross, Antrece Shavon (B /F/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (assault And Battery) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(assault And Battery) (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(assault And Battery) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/19/2022 09:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Mobley, Terry Lois
|Arrest Date
|01/19/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F) And 2) Larceny-Felony(Larceny After Break/Enter) (F),
|Description
|Mobley, Terry Lois (B /M/61) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F) and 2) Larceny-felony(larceny After Break/enter) (F), at 3600-BLK Andrew Jackson Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/19/2022 11:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Plyler, A C
|Name
|Elder, Ernest Jemaar
|Arrest Date
|01/19/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Awdw Government Official (F), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), And 3) Flee/Elude Arrest W/Mv (F),
|Description
|Elder, Ernest Jemaar (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Awdw Government Official (F), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), and 3) Flee/elude Arrest W/mv (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 1/19/2022 12:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Harris, Johnthan Tyrese
|Arrest Date
|01-19-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Harris, Johnthan Tyrese (B /M/20) Cited on Charge of Lighting Equipment Violation, at 100 Morgan Mill Rd/e Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 1/19/2022 3:40:47 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Robinson, M
|Name
|Hatchel, Theresa Bogle
|Arrest Date
|01-19-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Hatchel, Theresa Bogle (W /F/53) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 1199 W Franklin St/welsh Av, Monroe, NC, on 1/19/2022 11:50:41 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Mccallister, D C