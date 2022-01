Description

Carella, Ronnie Lee (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 2) Flee/elude Arrest W/ Mv (F), 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 4) Speeding (M), 5) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 6) Drive Wrong Way On Dual Lane (M), at 2800-BLK Concord Hwy/ridge Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/20/2022 02:19.