Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-21-2022 of mecklenburg.

Name MESSIAH, DEION MALYK
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 1/28/1996
Height 5.9
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-21 03:49:00
Court Case 5902022201940
Charge Description HIT/RUN LEAVE SCENE PROP DAM
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name SANDOVAL, JOSE HUMBERTO
Arrest Type
DOB 1/19/1995
Height 5.8
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-21 09:18:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name THOMPSON, SPENCER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/19/1980
Height 6.4
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-21 00:48:00
Court Case 5902022201865
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name BARRETT, JALISHA RACHELLE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/1/1990
Height 5.8
Weight 205
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-21 00:16:00
Court Case 5902022201915
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name CUNNINGHAM, TAMARI LACHELLE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/15/1990
Height 5.6
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-21 00:16:00
Court Case 5902022201916
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name ACKERMAN, NAJEE SHAMAR
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/21/1998
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-21 03:35:00
Court Case 5902022201922
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount