Below are the Union County arrests for 01-22-2022.
|Name
|Fremin, Earl Emile
|Arrest Date
|01/22/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault And Battery (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Fremin, Earl Emile (W /M/60) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault And Battery (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 1400-BLK Bloomsberry Ln, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 1/22/2022 19:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Taylor, Derek Rasean
|Arrest Date
|01/22/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Taylor, Derek Rasean (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at U Turn/w Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 1/22/2022 20:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S
|Name
|Velasquez, Anasta
|Arrest Date
|01/22/2022
|Court Case
|202200452
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) No Operators License (M),
|Description
|Velasquez, Anasta (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) No Operators License (M), at 800-BLK Adams St/john St, Monroe, NC, on 1/22/2022 21:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Sykes, T L
|Name
|Allen, Patrick Deangelo
|Arrest Date
|01/22/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Allen, Patrick Deangelo (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 3400-BLK Lanesboro Rd, Marshville, NC, on 1/22/2022 04:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S
|Name
|Stirling, Carrie Ann
|Arrest Date
|01/22/2022
|Court Case
|202200522
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Stirling, Carrie Ann (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1000-BLK La Charette Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/22/2022 08:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, D L
|Name
|Wilson, Amanda Levonne
|Arrest Date
|01/22/2022
|Court Case
|202200436
|Charge
|Order To Show Cause (M),
|Description
|Wilson, Amanda Levonne (B /F/45) Arrest on chrg of Order To Show Cause (M), at 700-BLK Boyte St, Monroe, NC, on 1/22/2022 11:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Craig, A L