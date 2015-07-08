Below are the Union County arrests for 01-22-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Fremin, Earl Emile
Arrest Date 01/22/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault And Battery (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Fremin, Earl Emile (W /M/60) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault And Battery (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 1400-BLK Bloomsberry Ln, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 1/22/2022 19:47.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Taylor, Derek Rasean
Arrest Date 01/22/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description Taylor, Derek Rasean (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at U Turn/w Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 1/22/2022 20:40.
Arresting Officer Wilkerson, A S

Name Velasquez, Anasta
Arrest Date 01/22/2022
Court Case 202200452
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) No Operators License (M),
Description Velasquez, Anasta (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) No Operators License (M), at 800-BLK Adams St/john St, Monroe, NC, on 1/22/2022 21:22.
Arresting Officer Sykes, T L

Name Allen, Patrick Deangelo
Arrest Date 01/22/2022
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Allen, Patrick Deangelo (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 3400-BLK Lanesboro Rd, Marshville, NC, on 1/22/2022 04:39.
Arresting Officer Wilkerson, A S

Name Stirling, Carrie Ann
Arrest Date 01/22/2022
Court Case 202200522
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Stirling, Carrie Ann (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1000-BLK La Charette Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/22/2022 08:43.
Arresting Officer Helms, D L

Name Wilson, Amanda Levonne
Arrest Date 01/22/2022
Court Case 202200436
Charge Order To Show Cause (M),
Description Wilson, Amanda Levonne (B /F/45) Arrest on chrg of Order To Show Cause (M), at 700-BLK Boyte St, Monroe, NC, on 1/22/2022 11:22.
Arresting Officer Craig, A L