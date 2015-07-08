Below are the Union County arrests for 01-23-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Clyburn, Maurice Cornelius
Arrest Date 01/23/2022
Court Case 202200460
Charge 1) Violation Of Court Order (M) And 2) Violation Of Court Order (M),
Description Clyburn, Maurice Cornelius (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Violation Of Court Order (M) and 2) Violation Of Court Order (M), at 400-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 1/23/2022 13:11.
Arresting Officer Broome, R

Name Jackson, Johnny Jason
Arrest Date 01/23/2022
Court Case 202200409
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Jackson, Johnny Jason (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 300-BLK Lind Point Ln, Monroe, NC, on 1/23/2022 13:23.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Bryant, Amanda Lynette
Arrest Date 01/23/2022
Court Case 202200467
Charge Order To Show Cause (M),
Description Bryant, Amanda Lynette (W /F/40) Arrest on chrg of Order To Show Cause (M), at 600-BLK Engleside St, Monroe, NC, on 1/23/2022 16:51.
Arresting Officer Mcclain, J

Name Robinson, Alisa Maria
Arrest Date 01/23/2022
Court Case 202200470
Charge Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Robinson, Alisa Maria (B /F/44) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 1200-BLK S Hayne St, Monroe, NC, on 1/23/2022 18:43.
Arresting Officer Mcsheehan, C A

Name Sterling, Cody Micheal
Arrest Date 01/23/2022
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Sterling, Cody Micheal (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at Lancaster Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 1/23/2022 18:49.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Allen, Jeremy Scott
Arrest Date 01/23/2022
Court Case 202200557
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Allen, Jeremy Scott (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 5400-BLK Tucker Phillips Dr, Wingate, NC, on 1/23/2022 20:58.
Arresting Officer Wilkerson, A S