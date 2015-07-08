Below are the Union County arrests for 01-23-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Clyburn, Maurice Cornelius
|Arrest Date
|01/23/2022
|Court Case
|202200460
|Charge
|1) Violation Of Court Order (M) And 2) Violation Of Court Order (M),
|Description
|Clyburn, Maurice Cornelius (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Violation Of Court Order (M) and 2) Violation Of Court Order (M), at 400-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 1/23/2022 13:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Broome, R
|Name
|Jackson, Johnny Jason
|Arrest Date
|01/23/2022
|Court Case
|202200409
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Jackson, Johnny Jason (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 300-BLK Lind Point Ln, Monroe, NC, on 1/23/2022 13:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Bryant, Amanda Lynette
|Arrest Date
|01/23/2022
|Court Case
|202200467
|Charge
|Order To Show Cause (M),
|Description
|Bryant, Amanda Lynette (W /F/40) Arrest on chrg of Order To Show Cause (M), at 600-BLK Engleside St, Monroe, NC, on 1/23/2022 16:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclain, J
|Name
|Robinson, Alisa Maria
|Arrest Date
|01/23/2022
|Court Case
|202200470
|Charge
|Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Robinson, Alisa Maria (B /F/44) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 1200-BLK S Hayne St, Monroe, NC, on 1/23/2022 18:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|Sterling, Cody Micheal
|Arrest Date
|01/23/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Sterling, Cody Micheal (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at Lancaster Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 1/23/2022 18:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Allen, Jeremy Scott
|Arrest Date
|01/23/2022
|Court Case
|202200557
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Allen, Jeremy Scott (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 5400-BLK Tucker Phillips Dr, Wingate, NC, on 1/23/2022 20:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S