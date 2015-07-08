Below are the Union County arrests for 01-24-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Allen, Levon
|Arrest Date
|01/24/2022
|Court Case
|202200479
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Larceny), M (M),
|Description
|Allen, Levon (B /M/69) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(larceny), M (M), at 500-BLK Green St, Monroe, NC, on 1/24/2022 11:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Roman, O
|Name
|Allen, Sam Lee
|Arrest Date
|01/24/2022
|Court Case
|202200480
|Charge
|True Bill (Habitual Felon), F (F),
|Description
|Allen, Sam Lee (B /M/57) Arrest on chrg of True Bill (habitual Felon), F (F), at 500-BLK E Green St, Monroe, NC, on 1/24/2022 11:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Taylor, Bryan Tomar
|Arrest Date
|01/24/2022
|Court Case
|202200481
|Charge
|Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Taylor, Bryan Tomar (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 700-BLK Fairley Av, Monroe, NC, on 1/24/2022 13:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|White, Jacob Dale
|Arrest Date
|01/24/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|White, Jacob Dale (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 1/24/2022 15:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Lheureux, L R
|Name
|Connell, Justin Daniel
|Arrest Date
|01/24/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Connell, Justin Daniel (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 5100-BLK Poplar Glen Dr, Matthews, NC, on 1/24/2022 18:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, W E
|Name
|Mbemokele, Osee Mpaa
|Arrest Date
|01/24/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 2) Expired Inspection (M), And 3) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M),
|Description
|Mbemokele, Osee Mpaa (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 2) Expired Inspection (M), and 3) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), at 27200-BLK Waxhaw Pkwy/n Broome St, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/24/2022 18:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Whetstone, C