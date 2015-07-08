Below are the Union County arrests for 01-24-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Allen, Levon
Arrest Date 01/24/2022
Court Case 202200479
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Larceny), M (M),
Description Allen, Levon (B /M/69) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(larceny), M (M), at 500-BLK Green St, Monroe, NC, on 1/24/2022 11:47.
Arresting Officer Roman, O

Name Allen, Sam Lee
Arrest Date 01/24/2022
Court Case 202200480
Charge True Bill (Habitual Felon), F (F),
Description Allen, Sam Lee (B /M/57) Arrest on chrg of True Bill (habitual Felon), F (F), at 500-BLK E Green St, Monroe, NC, on 1/24/2022 11:49.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Taylor, Bryan Tomar
Arrest Date 01/24/2022
Court Case 202200481
Charge Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Taylor, Bryan Tomar (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 700-BLK Fairley Av, Monroe, NC, on 1/24/2022 13:18.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name White, Jacob Dale
Arrest Date 01/24/2022
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (M),
Description White, Jacob Dale (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 1/24/2022 15:00.
Arresting Officer Lheureux, L R

Name Connell, Justin Daniel
Arrest Date 01/24/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Connell, Justin Daniel (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 5100-BLK Poplar Glen Dr, Matthews, NC, on 1/24/2022 18:16.
Arresting Officer Mills, W E

Name Mbemokele, Osee Mpaa
Arrest Date 01/24/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 2) Expired Inspection (M), And 3) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M),
Description Mbemokele, Osee Mpaa (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 2) Expired Inspection (M), and 3) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), at 27200-BLK Waxhaw Pkwy/n Broome St, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/24/2022 18:31.
Arresting Officer Whetstone, C